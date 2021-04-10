WWE 2K22 Unveiled During Night One of Wrestlemania

2K has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming WWE 2K22. The teaser was released during night one of this weekend’s Wrestlemania. A quick snippet showed off both Rey Mysterio and Cesaro. 2K and Visual Concepts took last year off to develop this year’s title with a focus on a new tagline of “It Hits Different.” These three words should say a lot as WWE 2K22 will hopefully provide a gameplay change along with the best visuals in the series thanks to next-generation hardware.

Check out the trailer below: