MangaGamer Titles on Sale This Week at GOG

If you’re looking to pick up a new visual novel to read, GOG has you covered. They’re hosting a weekly sale on some of MangaGamer’s most popular titles. Some classics include the entire Higurashi When They Cry episodic series, Umineko and The House in Fata Morgana.

Those looking for yuri titles will find their fare share with The Expression Amrialto, Lilycle Rainbow Stage!!! and Kindred Spirits on the Roof. Note that the drama CDs for Kindred Spirits on the Roof are also on sale.

Games on on sale up to 70% off at maximum. The MangaGamer weekly GOG sale ends on April 19.