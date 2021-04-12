The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Now Available on PC and Switch

It has been years now but The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel series is finally reaching its climax for PC and Switch owners. NIS America have released The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV on these platforms.

Trails of Cold Steel IV first launched on PS4, but now you can pick it up physically or digitally on Switch as well as on PC. PC platforms include Steam, GOG, Epic Game Store and even Stadia if you’d prefer to stream the title.

As this is the fourth game in the series, it is definitely not something to pick up as your first Trails of Cold Steel title.