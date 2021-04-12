Trials of Fire Gets Early Bird Discount

Trials of Fire has been in early access for a while now – but the game is finally available in a feature-complete form via Steam – and has a nice 10% discount for early buyers as well. It’s a bit of Slay the Spire blended with games like Hex Quest. The game’s deck-driven combat allows you to use your hero’s skills to win, while also allowing you to have many different party loadouts. There are over 200 unique items to use with over 300 skill cards to keep the action fresh. There are six modes to enjoy – and you can go with quicker play sessions for rapid-fire action or have a more long-lasting survival run. There are even daily challenges to take on to keep your skills sharp – or just try out new strategies.