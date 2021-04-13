Check Out Mass Effect in 4K with Legendary Edition’s Comparison Trailer

Last week, Bioware went into great detail on many of the gameplay enhancements that the development team has implemented into the upcoming Mass Effect trilogy remaster, which is set to launch next month.

This week, the gorgeous 4K visuals of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition are on display with the official Remastered Comparison trailer below. From improvements on individual characters like Tali and Thane, to overhauls of classic environments like the Citadel, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition continues to look like the best possible way to experience this beloved sci-fi RPG trilogy.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is set to launch on May 14 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.