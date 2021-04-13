Final Fantasy XIV PlayStation 5 Beta Now Available

The latest update to Final Fantasy XIV is now available. This is a relatively sizable update considering it’s one of the numbered ones (5.5) compared to the smaller updates inbetween that are mainly for adjustments and individual content.
For 5.5, Death Unto Dawn, we are given a fair amount of content to dig through:
- PlayStation 5 beta goes live for all PS4 owners
- Comes with its own Trophies
- New Main Story Quests
- New Dungeon “Paglth’an”
- “Sorrow of Werlyt” Finale
- Diamond Weapon Normal and Extreme Trials (The Cloud Deck)
- Final Nier Alliance Raid: The Tower of Pardadigm’s Breach
- Also includes a weekly quest
- The Whorleater Unreal (Leviathan) cycled in for The Navel (Titan)
- Small adjustments to Warrior, Dark Knight, Dragoon and Scholar
- New rewards in Treasure Maps
- New Housing Items and Voyages
- Ishgardian Restoration Event (Fetes)
- Triple Triad rework allowing for multiple 4-star cards
- New Hairstyles (2B and 9S) along with various minions
- New Mounts
- Such as ones you can buy with gil (50 million and 25 million gil each)
- New Barding
- Various new gear available
- The Feast Season 19 Kicks off
- High resolution (4K) UI assets added to PC and PS5 versions
- Cryptlurker gear upgrades now available through nuts or alliance raid coins
- New Custom Delivery
- Various Quality of Life improvements (such as target direction and exact gathering locations on map)
This is just a small look at the various things that have been added or changed as you can find the full lengthy patch notes here.
Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5 (via beta).