Final Fantasy XIV PlayStation 5 Beta Now Available

The latest update to Final Fantasy XIV is now available. This is a relatively sizable update considering it’s one of the numbered ones (5.5) compared to the smaller updates inbetween that are mainly for adjustments and individual content.

For 5.5, Death Unto Dawn, we are given a fair amount of content to dig through:

PlayStation 5 beta goes live for all PS4 owners Comes with its own Trophies

New Main Story Quests New Dungeon “Paglth’an”

“Sorrow of Werlyt” Finale Diamond Weapon Normal and Extreme Trials (The Cloud Deck)

Final Nier Alliance Raid: The Tower of Pardadigm’s Breach Also includes a weekly quest

The Whorleater Unreal (Leviathan) cycled in for The Navel (Titan)

Small adjustments to Warrior, Dark Knight, Dragoon and Scholar

New rewards in Treasure Maps

New Housing Items and Voyages

Ishgardian Restoration Event (Fetes)

Triple Triad rework allowing for multiple 4-star cards

New Hairstyles (2B and 9S) along with various minions

New Mounts Such as ones you can buy with gil (50 million and 25 million gil each)

New Barding

Various new gear available

The Feast Season 19 Kicks off

High resolution (4K) UI assets added to PC and PS5 versions

Cryptlurker gear upgrades now available through nuts or alliance raid coins

New Custom Delivery

Various Quality of Life improvements (such as target direction and exact gathering locations on map)

This is just a small look at the various things that have been added or changed as you can find the full lengthy patch notes here.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5 (via beta).