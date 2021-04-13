Gord Brings Out the Darker Side of Slavic Folklore Next Year

Newly-established Polish game studio Covenant has just pulled-back the cover on their first project: Gord. Gord is an adventure strategy game set in a decidedly unpleasant world based on slavic folklore. Players will have to juggle both city-building and survival problems while also dealing with the unique troubles thrown at them from the darkness beyond their campfires. Every scenario will supposedly be procedurally generated, so no two players will have confront the same set of crises.

Gord hits PC in 2022 and Covenant already has a decent list of features planned. There are the previously-mentioned city management and survival elements, but there’s also:

An AI-driven quest system which generates side quests and random encounters. Completing these with pit players against legendary creatures or give them chances to learn more about the “ancients.”

Custom scenarios with procedural level generation that allow players to set everything from enemy types to level size and even how nasty the neighboring tribes are.

Sanity and Burden systems that impact most aspects of settlers’ lives. Things can quickly go from bad to worse depending on how much nastiness the villagers have to put up with.

Offensive and defensive magics to help tip the balance of combat.

The Chronicle – players can discover pages torn from this document scattered all over the environment. The more players find, the more they can learn about the Gord universe.

