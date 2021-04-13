Poison Control Now Available on PS4 and Switch

Ready to purify some lost spirits? Poison Control is a mix between action and third person shooter title where players do exactly that. Of course, it involves shooting and destroying lots of creatures along the way.

The concept might be a bit dark, but the visual design is full of color and vibrantly illustrated. The unique mix of gameplay is also unique compared to many other NIS titles.

Poison Control is available now on PS4 and Switch in both digital and physical format in the US. On April 16 the game will drop in the EU and ANZ territories.