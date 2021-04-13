Square Enix Drops New Details for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’s Yuffie Episode

Square Enix today released new details about what to expect from Yuffie’s upcoming episode in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

The team over at Square Enix have revealed the official title for Yuffie’s episode, Intermission, alongside some new gameplay details, the English voice cast, and standalone pricing. As you’ll recall, this additional episode focuses on Final Fantasy VII secret character Yuffie Kisaragi. In the Intermission, you take control of her as she infiltrates Shinra Corporation to steal a powerful materia that could restore glory to her homeland.

Yuffie excels at both close and long-range combat. Her Unique Ability allows her to throw her giant throwing star at enemies and, during that time, attack with long-range ninjitsu augmented with her Elemental Ninjutsu ability. Banishment, another ability, deals more damaged based on how much ATB is spent using it. Finally, there’s Windstorm, which creates a gust of wind that damages enemies and pulls them towards her.

Square Enix also revealed the English voice cast:

Yuffie Kisaragi, voiced by Suzie Yeung

Sonon Kusakabe, voiced by Aleks Le

Weiss, voiced by Daman Mills

Zhijie, voiced by Griffin Puatu

Nayo, voiced by Ashley Boettcher

Billy Bob, voiced by David Goldstein

Polk, voiced by Daniel Amerman

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches on PS5 June 10 and includes Episode Intermission. Episode Intermission is available as a $19.99 standalone purchase for those who upgrade to the PS5 version from PS4. Episode Intermission is only available on PS5.