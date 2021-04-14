Cris Tales to Now Prepare For a July 20 Release

Cris Tales is an RPG all about manipulating time in various ways, but even with the power to see into the past and future at the same time, our protagonist Crisbell probably couldn’t have forseen a delay that would now see the game coming out later this year in July instead of November of last year. But if July on its own sounded a little too vague, then don’t worry, as Modus Games has now announced a more concrete date for SYCK and Dreams Uncorporated’s RPG: July 20. If all goes well, gamers should finally get to experience the much-anticipated RPG in all of its glory.

Once again, accompanying this news is a brand new trailer. This time it’s a quick one showing off a bit more of the game’s colorful locales and combat, both of which can be altered using Crisbell’s skills as a Time Mage, be it altering past events to make for a better future or sending enemies back into the past or future to make them easier to defeat. Cris Tales will arrive for all major platforms this summer if everything goes well, meaning we hopefully won’t have to resort to time travel to get to it as well.