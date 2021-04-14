GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon Coming to Switch and Steam

The original GetsuFumaDen was an underrated gem on the Famicom and mixed in both side-scrolling action-platforming and 3D maze action in ways that hadn’t really been done until that point. The modern-day remake uses a Ukiyo-e art style that stands out right away from anything on the market today. The quick-flowing action of the original has been retained and refined, with a gorgeous world that features a lot of environmental effects in it and a new rocking soundtrack. Undying Moon hits Steam Early Access on May 13, and those who buy that version will get a port of the Famicom version alongside a digital artbook and mini-OST.

Those bonuses make that version the best overall value, while Switch owners will be able to enjoy the game in 2022. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the game as both its early access and final releases draw closer. With Konami being under the radar for new releases, it feels good to see them dip back into the back catalog and release something that no one saw coming – but looks to offer up a lot of fun and a high-quality action-platforming experience.