House of the Dead Remake Coming to Switch

Forever Entertainment brought back Sega’s classic Panzer Dragoon to the Switch (and later PC) with a full-on remake, and now they’re set to do the same for the company’s House of the Dead light gun arcade game. HOTD was one of the first big zombie-based games in the industry, and the series went from arcades to consoles with a Saturn release of the arcade game and then various sequels on arcades with the second game hitting the Dreamcast and the third hitting the original Xbox. Those games were later released on the Wii with pointer controls – something we will hopefully see return here with Joycon support, or even gyroscope aiming for the Pro controller.

One would hope that we also get a gun-ish attachment for the Joycon to help replicate the arcade feel of these kinds of games. There’s no word on a release date, but Forever’s work on Sega classics has been great so far – with the Switch version being hopefully the first one out before we get a PC release later on for a higher-fidelity experience. We’ll see if that gets announced later on, but based on how Panzer Dragoon was released, it would seem likely if they struck the same kind of deal with Sega for this game as they did that one.