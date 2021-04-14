Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Announced

Naturally, today’s Indie World presentation from Nintendo had to include the now-standard big “one more thing…” reveal. For many, they were hoping for the sequel to a famous award-winning indie hit from a few years ago. Alas, the monkey’s paw they made that wish on did not give them more info and a release date for Hollow Night: Silksong, but it was still kind enough to provide a massive surprise in the form of Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. A sequel to Night School Studio’s 2016 adventure game, Lost Signals made its debut with a mysterious trailer, which you can check out below.

Appropriately enough, Oxenfree II is set five years after the events of the original game, and follows a new character named Riley as they return to their hometown of Camena in order to investigate some mysterious radio signals, which will definitely seem familiar to fans of the original. The rest of the plot appears to be shrouded in secrecy for now, though the trailer does provide a couple of eerie highlights. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is due out later this year, will be published by MWM Interactive, and will arrive on PC and Switch for now.