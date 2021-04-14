Phantasy Star Online 2 Crosses Paths with Sword Art Online on May 12

Starting on May 12, Phantasy Star Online 2 will be hosting a special crossover event featuring characters from the Sword Art Online series. Players can encounter Kirito and Asuna in the Shopping Plaza, and they can even obtain their partner cards if they make a good impression. The two will even have some special rewards such as outfits, hair styles, voice tickets and even weapons on offer for those able to fulfill certain special requests. These rewards are not tied to AC Scratch, so they should be obtainable by all Phantasy Star 2 players.

The event also features a special story revolving around Kirito and Asuna’s entrance into the game and their exploration of its world. ARKS can enjoy and advance this story by completing Client Orders from either character and then watching events unfold in the Lobby. Players can also earn emotes and other items by completing these story quests, so those interested should probably make this a priority while the event is live.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is available now on both PC and Xbox One.