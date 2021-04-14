Road 96 Now Traveling to Switch

First revealed at last year’s Game Awards, Road 96 presented itself as a tribute to ’90s road adventures with a procedurally generated journey through an authoritarian land. At the time, developer Digixart only had a PC version announced, but it was revealed during today’s Indie World presentation that the game would be coming to the Nintendo Switch as well. And this time around, we also get a bigger look at the gameplay as well, which you can view in the trailer below.

Playing up the game’s procedural progression, the emphasis here is on how every practically single journey you take will be different in some way. The characters you meet, how you interact with them, and your end goals can all be shaped by the different roads you take. One could lead to a discussion by a cozy campfire, another sees you firing at police officers from the back of a moving vehicle. There’s a lot of stories to be told here, and we’ll see them later this year when Road 96 arrives for the PC and Switch.