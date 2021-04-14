Roll7 to Achieve Gnarvana With OlliOlli World

Today in “Now that’s a name I’ve not heard in a long time,” Roll7 finally revealed the latest game in their indie skateboarding series, OlliOlli. With the exception of a couple of ports, the franchise has been dormant since 2015, but it finally resurfaced during today’s Indie World presentation when OlliOlli World made its debut, now being published by Private Division (and yes, the fact that the showcase featured both OlliOlli and Oxenfree has not gone unnoticed). And as seen in the reveal trailer below, the series has apparently undergone quite the makeover.

Not only has the game’s style shifted from 2D pixel art to a 2.5D, somewhat cel-shaded look, but this action platformer is delving a bit more into fantastical elements. Set in a skateboarding utopia known as Radland, the game sees you trying to track down the mystical skate gods in order to find Gnarvana (just in case you thought the headline was a typo). The whole world is now filled with quirky side characters, additional quests, multiple routes, and even more opportunities for insane tricks as well, so OlliOlli World should be another delight when it hits all major platforms this winter.