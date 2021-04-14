Sky: Children of the Light Coming to Switch in June

Sky: Children of the Light is thatgamecompany’s latest project – but it’s been on mobile platforms for around a year now. Both Android and iOS device owners have been able to enjoy it, but console users haven’t – until now. The long-rumored console version of the game will finally be coming out this June on the Nintendo Switch. This free to play game has been a big hit since July of 2019 and has won a variety of mobile-centric accolades. This is thatgamecompany’s first free to play game and a new arc for it called Season of Assembly has been released for it this month. We’ll see just how great the game translates to the Switch when it launches and given its mobile roots, it should be a fairly natural fit as long as the performance is up to snuff.