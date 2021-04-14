Subnautica: Below Zero Gets New Cinematic Trailer, Pre-Orders Are Live

If there’s one thing players learn from their time in Subnautica, it’s that the ocean is a very dangerous place. Hostile creatures, harsh biomes and frigid deep water temperatures can all easily be deadly if one’s equipment becomes compromised. As it turns out, the situation becomes even more hazardous when the surface is just as cold as the depths, as one hapless diver soon discovers in Subnautica: Below Zero’s latest trailer.

Publisher Bandai Namco also announced today that pre-orders for Subnautica: Below Zero are now live for all platforms, all of which are getting both physical and digital releases. In this new addition to the series, fans get to push a new story forward, explore new environments and craft new technologies among other things.

Subnautica: Below Zero launches for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on May 14.