‘Sustainability Week’ Detailed for Pokemon GO

Next week is “Sustainability Week” in Pokemon GO, and Niantic just detailed what players can expect from the event. Starting on April 20, new pokemon will start appearing out in the wild. These include Binacle, Wild Grimer, Drilbur, Trubbish, Ferroseed and Shiny Trubbish among others.

New pokemon will be hatching out of 5km eggs as well; these include: Diglett, Tangela, Goldeen, Budew, Cherubi, Finneon, and Drilbur. Trainers looking to expand their team via raids will find Vileplume, Alolan Exeggutor, Trubbish and Binacle. As for Sustainability Week’s exclusive field research missions, these can yield Cottonee, Chespin and Binacle.

Trainers can also grab a Sustainability Week avatar t-shirt from the shop. Additional items can be earned by completing tasks in the real world or Niantic games too. The full list of tasks can be found on Niantic’s “Sustainability Campaign” website. The event will be live until the evening of April 25, so fans should have plenty of time to get everything they want before it closes.