Ubisoft Delays First Story DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft today announced a delay for Wrath of the Druids, the first story DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Eivor’s vacation to Ireland has been slightly delayed. Wrath of the Druids, originally scheduled for an April 29 release, has been delayed by two weeks. It now launches on all platforms May 13.

Ubisoft made the announcement on Twitter. No specific reason for the delay was provided, but the studio confirmed it’s working on a blog post going over the development process.

To deliver a more refined experience, we’re sharing that: ⛰️Wrath of the Druids will now release on May 13

Thanks for your patience. Keep an eye on our social channels for future news! pic.twitter.com/aQUPR8cWNV — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 14, 2021

Wrath of the Druids picks up after the events of Valhalla with Eivor traveling to the Emerald Isle to uncover the secrets of an ancient cult. The DLC can be purchased standalone or as part of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and Amazon Luna. Wrath of the Druids launches May 13.