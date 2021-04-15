Ariel_Knight’s Never Yield Hits Consoles, PC on May 19

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield was showcased during the most recent Steam game showcase with a demo that showed off just why people should be excited about the full game. The demo also hit the Switch, where runners are a natural fit. The game uses a neon-filled version of Detroit inspired by Tokyo that would be right at home in a Jet Set Radio game and includes a really catchy soundtrack as you try and save the world. It’s a fast-paced runner with 3D side-scrolling and the ability to not only run, jump, and slide – but also do aerial acrobatics. It’s being built for fast play and optimized for speedrunning, while also being something that casual players can get a kick out of. The full game hits the Switch, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC on May 19.