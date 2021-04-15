Capcom Announces Resident Evil 4 VR

Resident Evil 4 is the most popular title in the Resident Evil series. There have been countless ports of this title to future platforms but one thing has been missing. That things is virtual reality. While the title offers an over-the-shoulder perspective, the idea of going to a first person perspective would reignite the game. During the Resident Evil Showcase today, Capcom revealed an update to the survival horror game from over 15 years ago. Resident Evil 4 VR will be coming to the Oculus 2 platform and it will offer a first person perspective. More information on the title will come on April 21 via a Twitch stream.