Days Gone Rides onto PC in May

PlayStation Studios and Bend Studios today revealed when PlayStation exclusive Days Gone finally arrives on PC.

The 2019 action-adventure title makes its way to Steam and Epic Games Store on May 18. In the game, you’ll explore the Pacific Northwest on your trusty bike as you scavenge for supplies, barter with camps, and uncover a web of intrigue.

As a PC title, Days Gone includes numerous features not present in the PS4 version. These include support for 21:9 ultra-wide monitors, unlocked frame rates, and display customization. You’ll be able to tweak the level of detail, foliage draw distances, and other graphical customization. As for input, Days Gone supports a wide range of first and third-party controllers as well as keyboard and mouse.

Days Gone is the third PlayStation title to make its way to PC, and it likely won’t be the last. Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding hit PC back in 2020, and CEO Jim Ryan hinted more titles might come to the platform. What might not happen?A Days Gone sequel. Bombshell reporting from Bloomberg indicated that PlayStation turned down a pitch for Days Gone 2 back in 2019. Hopefully, with the game arriving on PC, PlayStation might change their mind and give the IP another chance.

Days Gone launches on PC May 18 via Steam and the Epic Games Store.