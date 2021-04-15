Evercade Announces Second Mega Cat Studios Cartridge

The Evercade is a gateway to a treasure trove of classic retro games and modern indie goodness. The system continues to receive new cartridges, each poised to target different groups of gamers. Now the Evercade team announced the Mega Cat Studios Collection 2 cart.

Mega Cat Studios publishes tons of indie titles that were developed to run on classic consoles. There are eight games packed onto this cart which are as follows:

Alter Ego Dreamwalker

Arkagis Revolution

Dev Will Too

Gluf

Misplaced

Remeow & Julicat

Roniu’s Tale

Yazzie

This is the twentieth cartridge for Evercade. It doesn’t appear to have a launch window yet, but we’ll be sure to share the news once it does.