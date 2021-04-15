Get an Overview of the Lentil Region in New Pokemon Snap

The long-awaited sequel to Pokemon Snap is releasing in just a little over two weeks, and the closer we get the more people are dying to hear more about just what it has to offer. Fortunately the recent overview trailer just does that, running through many of the basics in addition to some brand new footage and tidbits. Pokemon photographers will head out into the field with a slew of tools at the ready to get a Pokemon’s best side and uncover secrets or new information about those they come into close encounters with.

New Pokemon Snap launches on April 30. Check out the overview trailer below: