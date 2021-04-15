Meet the ‘Hostiles’ of Returnal in New Trailer

Housemarque’s latest title is just a couple weeks away from its launch, as Returnal looks to transport players to the dangerous planet of Atropos.

Stuck in a time loop, player character Selene must fight against the deadly wildlife of Atropos, which is the primary focus of the latest trailer for Returnal that can be seen below. From the spore-infested Mycomorphs to the Gorgoliths lying beneath the surface, players will need to stay on their toes if they want to survive the fast-paced combat.

Returnal is set to launch on April 30 for PS5.