Motorcycle Simulation RiMS Announced by NACON and RaceWard

Nacon is taking its simulation technology to motorcycle racing with the upcoming title RiMS. The game will make mechanics the soul focus of the simulation with over 500 officially licensed spare parts. There will also be 200 officially licensed equipment that are perfectly recreated for the rider and realistically simulated with wear and tear. Just like a real rider, the player will be able to monitor the bike in real time. This can range from brake and tyre temperature to suspension behavior and electronics with ultra realistic and precise physics. Players can choose powerful bikes from one of eight manufacturers across Europe and Japan on circuits such as Silverstone, Laguna Seca, Paul Ricard and more. Check out the trailer below.