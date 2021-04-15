New Resident Evil Village Demo Coming to All Platforms, Confirms Mercenaries Mode

During today’s Resident Evil Village Showcase, the second demo was announced. Whereas the first demo was only available on PlayStation 5, Capcom has confirmed that the latest demo will be able to across PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia and Steam. The demo allows for eight hours within the Village via PlayStation Early Access and can be pre-downloaded now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Other platforms are allowed for 60 minutes of play. The demo is 30 minutes long. The Village Demo It will be available in North America on April 17 for PlayStation 4 and 5 and May 1 on other platforms.

Capcom also confirmed the return of a fan favorite arcade mode. Mercenaries Mode will be makings its return to Resident Evil Village on top of RE:VERSE being offered for free. You can watch the latest gameplay trailer below for Resident Evil Village. The game will launch on May 7 for PlayStation 4 and 5, XBOX Series S/X and Xbox One, Stadia and PC.