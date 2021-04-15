Secretlab Introduces Mortal Kombat Edition Gaming Chair

With the launch of the much-anticipated Mortal Kombat movie in just over a week, Secretlab has a surprise for fans. The company is launching a Mortal Kombat-themed gaming chair that is available in both the OMEGA and TITAN designs. This limited edition chair has styling in black with red accents that match the red Mortal Kombat logo. A larger logo is available across the back of the chair with Mortal Kombat text logo. This chair is also another release from Secretlab involving a Warner Bros. franchise with The Dark Knight and Joker receiving the same treatment, previously.

Ian Ang, co-founder and CEO of Secretlab had this to say about the collaboration, “Mortal Kombat started off as an arcade game in 1992 and it remains deeply ingrained in popular culture after nearly three decades. A large part of that is thanks to the game’s ability to constantly reinvent itself without losing sight of its roots. Together with its success as a major esports title, it has successfully retained its core audience while also attracting new fans. Thanks to the deep relationship we’ve forged with Warner Bros., we’re able to help Mortal Kombat fans channel their favorite game with a meticulously designed seat inspired by their beloved franchise.”

Head of Consumer Products with Warner Bros. India, Vikram Sharma comments, “Timed perfectly with the launch of the new movie in cinemas, Mortal Kombat fans are going to love this limited-edition chair. We have had a great response to our previous collaborations on DC and other Warner Bros. properties.”