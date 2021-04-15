Ubisoft Announces E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward Conference

Ubisoft today announced the date and time for their E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward conference.

The first big conference of E3 2021 has been officially revealed. Though E3 2021 may be all-digital this year, the event still aims to provide an action-packed week of game reveals. Ubisoft is a part of it, and will help kick things off on Saturday, June 12 at 12pm PT. At that time, Ubisoft digitally takes the stage for its Ubisoft Forward conference where they’ll show off new games and announcements from their studios.

Ubisoft didn’t provide any details about what might show up, but we can make a few guesses. Riders Republic, Far Cry 6, and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, and the Untitled Rainbow Six game (formerly Rainbow Six Quarantine) seem like shoe-ins to appear. Other possible titles include Skull & Bones and Beyond Good & Evil 2. An outside possibility includes Massive Entertainment’s Avatar game. However, it’s likely far too early to learn any new details about Massive Entertainment’s other project, an Untitled Star Wars game.

