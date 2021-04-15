XGIMI Announces Horizon, Horizon Pro Projectors

Following the success of their MoGo Pro projector, XGIMI announced that they’re releasing two new projectors that are designed for family spaces instead of conference rooms: the Horizon and Horizon Pro. Both projectors are designed to allow the user to use any room of their home as a home theater with crisp images and powerful sound. These projectors are designed quick plug-and-play set up, pairing convenience with quality. These projectors cater to film buffs and gamers, with the Horizon offering 1080P resolution and the Horizon Pro offering True 4K technology.

Powered by Android TV, these projectors include over 5,000 native Android apps that can be synced across mobile and desktop devices to streaming services. The Horizon projectors include TÜV’s Eye Comfort Certification, which eliminates reflections and keeps displays flicker free while also reducing exposure to blue light. As a gaming device, anything that can be cast through a Chromecast can be broadcast on screen, giving Stadia users potential for a massive 300″ screen. The device is compatible with PC so the same could be said for PC gaming as well as using a USB cable to project the Nintendo switch. Additionally, plugging a console HDMI cable into the Horizon would allow PlayStation and Xbox consoles to be used with the Horizon as well.

The XGIMI HORIZON will retail for $1,099 and the XGIMI HORIZON PRO for $1,699, via XGIMI and major retailers including Amazon. Ahead of the official launch on 10 May 2021, both models are available for pre-order from 19 April 2021. More information can be found on the XGIMI Horizon site. Specs and features are subject to change prior to launch.