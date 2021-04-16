Check Out More Gameplay for NieR Replicant from Playstation Underground

In just a week the NieR: Replicant remake is launching after having been originally released over 10 years ago. Players will be able to enjoy their time in the prequel to NieR: Automata and experience a brand new story they may or may not be familiar with. In order to get ready for that, Playstation Undeground is diving into some brand new gameplay while discussing changes and details to the upcoming release that new and old fans can get excited about. Whether it’s just to see it more in action or listening to more of the English voice acting, this new gameplay video is worth checking out while the week long wait continues.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… releases on April 23. Check out the brand new gameplay video below: