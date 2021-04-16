Experience SaGa Frontier Remastered once again with the Official Launch Trailer

SaGa Frontier originally launched in 1997 where it would go on to become a cult classic. Years later we now have another chance to dive into this title as its remastered version is out and available for players to revisit or try for the first time. Players will get to experience brand new content not included in the original release, keeping it fresh even for those who have played before. The launch trailer goes over story, characters and of course lots of gameplay to look forward to that players can dive into right away.

SaGa Frontier Remastered is available now on PS4, Switch and Steam. Check out the launch trailer below: