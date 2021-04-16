Humble Down to Earth Bundle Now Available

A new Humble Bundle type has hit – celebrating Earth day and games that celebrate nature. The $1 tier gets you Figment and Yono and the Celestial Elephants – a pair of relaxing puzzle-platformers with an isometric viewpoint. The beat the average tier is about $12 and gets you ABZU, Arida, and Never Alone – games that allow you to kick back and relax and enjoy the world around you. Finally, the $14 tier gets you all of that plus Beyond Blue, Summer in Mara, and Lost Ember. Everything in this bundle is well-crafted and a lot of fun to play when you just want to kick back and relax.