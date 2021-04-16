IO Interactive Opens Third Studio in Barcelona

IO Interactive has been quite busy over the past twelve months, with the unveiling and launch of Hitman 3 alongside the announcement of their first post-Hitman title, Project 007, which will star an original James Bond.

To help with these current and ongoing projects, IO Interactive has announced today that they are opening a third studio in Barcelona, which will join the original IOI Copenhagen and IOI Malmo which opened in 2019. This new studio, fittingly called IOI Barcelona, will join the other teams in working on Hitman, Project 007 and an unannounced new IP which is already in “active development.”

