Bioware Confirms Photo Mode for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Over the past couple of weeks, eager fans have gotten a ton of information on the upcoming remaster of the Mass Effect trilogy, including plenty of details on gameplay changes and a fresh look at the updated visuals.

However, one additional key piece of news for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has snuck out on Twitter recently. Project director Mac Walters has confirmed that all three games will be able to take advantage of the newly implemented photo mode, with a cinematic shot of Garrus and the Mako alongside a tease of the photo mode’s UI and options. Photo modes continue to be a welcome trend for new games, and adding this feature to remakes and remasters adds just another reason for longtime fans to return to the series.

We were just calibrating, but #MassEffect Legendary Edition will have a photo mode. https://t.co/QghTqwS4Ah pic.twitter.com/tfNKcgyplu — Mac Walters (@macwalterslives) April 15, 2021

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is set to launch on May 14 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.