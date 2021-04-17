Celebrate Prom in Animal Crossing with Nintendo Minute

The latest Nintendo Minute video is going to Prom and celebrating in style with Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s brand new prom-themed items. Join by some special guests, the Nintendo Minute crew celebrates with dancing and stories of their own experiences with Prom all while having a fun party together in Animal Crossing. Whether already past Prom or gearing up, Nintendo Minute is here to help relive or get ready for how to take on a crazy fun dance party their very own way.

Check out the latest Prom-themed Nintendo Minute below: