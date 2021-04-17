There’s Still No Need to Rush to Buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X

It’s now been several months since the now current-generation consoles launched, and yet they’re still frustratingly difficult to acquire. Stock is still relatively low compared to demand; resellers are still doing their best to exploit the situation, and it doesn’t seem like neither the console makers nor retailers are able to do all that much about it.

All that said, this isn’t all that terrible a situation for gamers eager to get their hands on the latest and greatest. Sony and Microsoft are still working on delivering promised features, and there aren’t yet all that many must-play games available for either system. Being unable to jump into the new generation is frustrating, but at least there’s not much to miss out on.

All things being equal, both Sony and Microsoft could have waited until later this year to release their new consoles. The weeks and months following their launch have been filled with reports of performance problems, glitches and controller failure (especially in the case of the PS5). Even now, the PS5 is missing several important features, including truly expandable storage.



The console’s most recent update mitigated this somewhat, but it still has a long way to go before it delivers on all the pre-release promises. The Xbox Series X (aka the “XSX”) has missing feature issues too, but admittedly to a lesser degree. Those who already got these consoles or who will soon get them will have to wait around for Sony and Microsoft to fix them just like everyone who doesn’t yet have those systems.

The software end of things isn’t exactly stellar at the moment either. Going into summer, the PS5 has only a handful of worthwhile titles already out or coming soon. It has improved versions of some PS4 games with more as the months wear on. It has Demon’s Souls already, but that’s literally just a PS3 game with modern graphics. It also has Returnal coming at the end of April, Resident Evil 8: Village in May and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart in June.

After that, gamers will need to wait until August or September for a significant release. The Xbox Series X isn’t faring all that much better with only Resident Evil 8 coming in May before the summer slump sets in. All these games are exciting and will likely be big hits, but it’s not exactly enough to regret not having a PS5 or XSX, is it?

With all this going on, getting a PS5 or XSX a little later might actually be a good thing. As more time passes, more Sony and Microsoft will solve more of the technical problems afflicting their systems. More games will get released, and maybe the PS5 controller drift issue will start getting dealt with. There’s also the possibility of special edition consoles and bundles hitting the market. For those who are normally early adopters, perhaps it would actually be kind of nice to pick up a special edition console instead of the launch edition for once, eh? It’s still disappointing to have to wait, but it’s not all bad.