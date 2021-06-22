Blizzard Adds Cross-Play Support to Overwatch in New Update

As the concept of playing online games with other players across multiple platforms has increasingly become more common, older games that continue to see sizable player bases have begun to take advantage of this player-friendly feature.

The latest title to receive cross-play support is Overwatch, which dropped a new update today that allows players to party up with and play against other players on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch. Players will simply need to create a new or link an existing Battle.net account to their platform of choice to gain access to cross-play, although cross-play will not be available in Competitive Play. Cross-progression is incoming in a future update as well, but for now, every player that logs into Overwatch by the end of the year will receive a free Golden loot box in celebration of the new feature.

Be sure to check out the trailer below for the arrival of cross-play in Overwatch.