NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, NieR Automama Reach Sales Milestones

Square Enix today announced that NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… and NieR Automata have surpassed major sales milestones.

The retelling of NieR has not only garnered acclaim, it’s also sold well since its late April launch. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…’s worldwide shipments and digital sales have surpassed of one million units. That’s more than double what the 2010 original reportedly sold. It’s a huge win for publisher Square Enix as they look to continue building the NieR franchise.

In addition to NieR Replicant’s milestone, Square Enix also revealed that NieR Automata surpassed six million shipments and digital sales. The 2017 sequel to NieR was developed in collaboration with PlatinumGames.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. NieR Automata is also available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.