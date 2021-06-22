NZXT Summer Sale is Underway

NZXT has announced that its Summer Sale has started today. The sale will last until July 5 and focuses on two of its most popular PC cases and an all-in-one cooler series. The H1 case, which is the slimmer tower that is similar to a Xbox Series X in design, is currently on sale for $299. It is normally $349, so you will save $50. The other case is the H510 is down to $129.99 from $149.99, normally. This is for the elite version of the mid-tower case. Lastly, the Kraken AIO coolers see a $30 discount for four of its line. The X53 RGB and the X63 (non RGB) are $119.99, while the X63 RGB and X73 (non RGB) are $149.99. You can visit NZXT.com to view these products.