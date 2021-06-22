Sonic the Hedgehog Speeds on into Minecraft

Today, Sega of America and Minecraft announced a new collaboration based around Sonic the Hedgehog. Fans can now pick up the Sonic the Hedgehog DLC pack from the Minecraft Marketplace and bring a bit more speed to their Minecraft experience. This isn’t just extra skins and such for the standard Mincraft game though. There’s actually quite a bit more to it.

The Sonic the Hedgehog DLC pack brings both the gameplay and blocky renditions of classic locations like Green Hill Zone and Chemical Plant Zone to Minecraft. Players can collect rings, defeat bosses and discover secrets as Sonic and several of his associates. There are also special weekend and server events coming to mark the occasion, so there’s actually quite a bit of Sonic content being added here.