Humble Epic Games Store Bundle Now Available

Humble bundles have usually been either Steam or Origin affairs, with some GOG thrown in – but now, we’ve got our first Epic Games Store bundle in history. The $1 tier gets you to the fighter Omen of Sorrow – with its OST. Beating the average of about $7 gets you that game alongside A Knight’s Quest and Dangerous Driving. Dangerous Driving is a must for anyone who loves the Burnout series, as Three Fields is made up of ex-Criterion devs who patterned this game after Burnout 3. It’s a great game, but a bit jankier than the mainline Burnout games, but it’s well-worth this price. This is a great way to get used to the series without having to wait for the open-world DD 2 whenever that launches. A Knight’s Quest is a 3D Zelda-influenced game with a bit more action and platforming mixed in.

Finally, for $15 total, you can get all of those games Plus RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures, World War Z – GOTY Edition, and Spelldrifter. Spelldrifter offers up a blend of tactical RPG mechanics alongside deck-building, while World War Z offers up some Left 4 Dead-inspired thrills with a blend of zombies and a different setting to make it feel a bit different to play. Finally, RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures aims to make theme park creation fun again with a more user-friendly interface while still offering a health challenge with things like dedicated scenarios and a sandbox mode. For $15, the full-on version of the bundle is an amazing value overall and offers up an unbelievable amount of gameplay variety.