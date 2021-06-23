Microsoft Announces Space Jam: A New Legacy Controller Line and Beat-Em Up Game

Space Jam was a huge deal in the mid-’90s and came about thanks to a series of ads with Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan that got high marks and showed that the pair had great chemistry – and that led to a movie being made to fully take advantage of this. It also led to a video game on 32-bit consoles inspired by NBA Jam, and in line with that, the franchise’s modern-day incarnation will get a game and its own line of controllers as well. The controllers feature a WB neon black and blue theme, a purple and black Goon Squad theme, and a Tune Squad Theme that looks fantastic and actually looks a bit nicer on the controller than it does on the uniforms.

The New Legacy game is surprisingly not a basketball game at all – but a beat-em-up akin to Streets of Rage or the recent Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn, only with a gorgeous pixel art style to it instead of iffy-looking 3D models. It will be a free-to-play game on the Microsoft Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles on July 15 – a day before the movie’s release on July 16, but Game Pass Ultimate users can enjoy it on July 1. It looks pretty solid, with smooth animation alongside a vivid color scheme, and if the core gameplay has enough depth to it, it should hold up quite nicely compared to games like Battletoads and Streets of Rage 4.