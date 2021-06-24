Human: Fall Flat Launches on PS5 with New Forest Level

Back in February, No Brakes Games revealed that their physics-based multiplayer title had sold over 25 million copies, and added a lunar lobby to celebrate the game’s increasing popularity in China.

Now, with the game being optimized on Xbox Series X/S last month, the only remaining modern platform for Human: Fall Flat to come to was PS5, which it launched on today with the game taking advantage of the DualSense’s haptic feedback. Today also marks the arrival of the game’s seventeenth level, Forest, which is a user-created level from the Steam Workshop that is available on all platforms and can be seen in the trailer below.

For more on Human: Fall Flat, which is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.