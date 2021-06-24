Microsoft Announces Windows 11, Confirms New Gaming Features

Microsoft today formally unveiled the next evolution of Windows OS, Windows 11.

Windows 11 ushers in the future of the Windows platform when it launches this holiday season. A big goal of the upgraded OS is simplifying the user interface, adding in a new and improved Windows store, support for Android apps, and general improvements to performance. Of course, with Microsoft’s growing focus on gaming you can also expect Windows 11 to come with gaming focused features.

Many of Windows 11’s big gaming features come from tech first introduced in Xbox Series X|S. Auto HDR, which automatically adds HDR enhancements to games that only support SDR, is one such feature. There’s also DirectStorage, which allows games to quickly load assets to the graphics card without bogging down the CPU, enabling lightning fast load times. You will need a compatible NVMe SSD and the proper drivers to make use of this feature.

A built-in Xbox app makes it easy to download and stream games you already own, or get via Xbox Game Pass. Windows 11 also features a wide range of support for mice, keyboards, headsets, controller, and other gaming accessories.

Windows 11 launches sometime this holiday season. It’ll be a free upgrade for current Windows 10 users.