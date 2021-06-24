New Screenshots for F1 2020 Released

Codemasters has posted some new screenshots in lieu of the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend. All of these screenshots are pulled from the circuit that will be in F1 2021. The last few races at this track have been extremely exciting and this weekend should be no different. Check out the screenshots below of some of the different liveries that will be in F1 2021. The game will launch on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC and Google Stadia on July 13. Those that pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will receive early access and seven legendary drivers for My Team.