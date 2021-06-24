Visual Novel LoveKami -Useless Goddess- Now on Switch

Were you a fan of LoveKami -Divinity Stage-? Or do you enjoy visual novels in the style of NekoPara? If so, then you’ll be happy to hear of the latest LoveKami release on Switch. LoveKami -Useless Goddess- is the second game in the series from Pulltop.

Players get to meet and enjoy the antics of a group of goddesses in modern day Japan. The flashy artwork and cute characters ensure a fun (yet relatively family friendly) experience.

LoveKami -Useless Goddess- is available digitally on the Switch eShop with a launch discount of $11.99.