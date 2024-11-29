Nothing says that you care about someone like getting them a physical gift for the holidays (pushing aside the opinion that gifts don't matter). In a video game world where games have more and more become a digital item, this makes showing effort to that special someone all the more tricky. After all, does anybody really like getting a digital download code for a present? As such, it's only natural that gift giving to the gamer in your life would shift more and more to physical items and what better physical items are there than gaming hardware? 2024 saw a noticeable leap in hardware tech whether it was in the form of cutting-edge headsets, super-responsive keyboards or even excercise bikes. With entries from Cory Wells and Chris Shive, we've put together a 2024 list of both essential hardware and items that will bring extra luxury and flash to the gamer in your life.

Best PC Case To Start A New Build – NZXT H7 Flow RGB PC Case

If one is searching for maximum airflow, a hurricane of cooling and beautiful aethestics, look no further than the NZXT H7 Flow RGB case. The case is available in both black and white and is adorned with RGB fans in all the right places. The H7 Flow RGB includes NZXT’s F360 RGB fan in the front, which is one solid 3-fan casing that brings in air through a mesh screen. Lots of cases will only bring in air through the sides of the front panel or underneath, while the H7 Flow RGB brings air through the entire front panel for maximum intake. Cable management is simple with the included guides and straps on the back, and it supports up to ten fans with the option of putting 120mm fans on the bottom. Builders will need to break out the windbreakers for this case this holiday season.

Check it out here

Best Glow Up For A PC - Kraken Elite 360 RGB AIO Cooler

The upgrade over the previous models of the Kraken AIO cooler is substantial, and with its 2.72" IPS LCD screen that displays vibrant and crisp colors and even gifs, this glow up brings any PC to life. The fan on the 360 radiator is the singular F360 RGB, so there are less cables and only one fan unit to work with. NZXT added a custom pump that claims a 10% increase in cooling, and in testing this was witnessed first hand at 1080p gaming. These temps sit in the 50 degree range while this information can be displayed on the larger screen. The Kraken Elite 360 RGB is available in both black and white, comes with pre-applied thermal paste and adapters for both the latest Intel and AMD processors. This pump also put the tubing at the bottom, moving it away from the side attachments.

Check it out here

Best Mouse to Hook Straight Up and Compete – Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse

Logitech is no stranger to utilizing input from eSports professionals on their professionals. The Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse provides 1000 Hz poll rate out of the box with the option of having 8000 Hz with the purchase of the Pro Lightspeed Receiver. Hybrid Switches blend performance and power consumption to maximize battery life on this wireless mouse that only weighs 60g. This has also won championships. The PRO X Superlight also houses the Hero 2 Sensor with tracking over 888 IPS and a DPI up to 44,000. The smooth exterior with the choice of either black, white or pink features the Logitech G logo in RGB and two interior buttons that can be swapped based on the hand preference. PFTE feet are included to help with gliding for an extremely smooth experience. This mouse is ready to go after unboxing and provides a leg up in competition.

Check it out here

Best Non-Gaming, Gaming Accessory – Razer Aether Lamp

If one ever wondered what a futuristic lava lamp would be like, one can look no further than the Razer Aether Lamp Pro. This RGB lamp adds colored lighting to any gaming setup that can be adjusted with a dial at the top. The lamp is also smart home ready with Matter compatibility, Google, Alexa and the Razer App. The lighting ranges from a bright LED white to calming colors powered by Razer Chroma RGB. No PC connection is required, as the white lamp just uses a standard power connection via USB. There's a Pro option with multi-zone colors, but the standard offers a solid color in the cylinder and animations as an option. Brightness can be adjusted, as well, as three buttons sit at the top for easy usage.

Check it out here

Best Jump to Elite Gaming – Razer Wolverine V3 Pro

The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro feels professional as soon as it hits the hands with this premium controller that works for both Xbox and PC. Razer has equipped three layouts for competitive gamers into one controller with the Wolverine V3 Pro. This includes four mouse click buttons on the rear of the controller, two claw grip buttons at the top and Razer HyperTriggers that feature a locking mechanism to provide a leg up in competition. Players can expect Hall Effect Precision Thumbsticks with Anti-Drift technology and lag-free wireless technology with Razer HyperSpeed. The D-Pad and face buttons include Razer mouse switches for ultra-fast actuation, and it clearly feels different. Along with the Razer logo being RGB, this controller provides a rugged texture where it's needed most. Even if the player only uses mouse and keyboard on PC, they would be impressed with what the Wolverine V3 Pro offers.

Check it out here

Best Mic Arm to Prove Call of Duty Fandom on Stream – Elgato WAVE MIC ARM LP CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS 6 EDITION

While Elgato has a full line of Black Ops 6 gaming products known as the Call of Duty Creator Loadout, the one product that would hide in plain sight on camera is the Wave Mic Arm embroidered in Call of Duty graphics. This thing literally took a minute to assemble and clamp down it was so simple. It features two easily removable caps for cable management, much like a vesa mount for a monitor. Providing a recon finish and being comprised completely of metal, durability is not an issue. This swings vertically and can easily be adjusted to fit any seating position. The orange logo of the three dog heads with urban camo black and silver provide the griddy aesthetic any Call of Duty fan would love.

Check it out here

Best Wheel to Start Racing on PC - Moza Racing R5 Direct Drive Wheel (Review)

Moza has continued to grow since 2021 and its R5 Direct Drive Wheel Bundle is the best bang for the buck on PC. The setup feel much more premium than its conversation in this price range, but the force feedback on certain titles stands above the rest. This is the wheel to play EA SPORTS WRC and Assetto Corsa Competizione on. The torque on the wheel is rated at 5.5 Nm and includes a table clamp if there is no cockpit to use. The housing is heavy and the wheel buttons feel premium that also includes a leather-wrapped wheel. The pedals are also metal, so no plastic fears and they can be adjusted to where they need to be setup. Other accessories such as a shifter, handbrake and a performance brake spring can be added separately.

Check it out here

Related Review: Moza Racing R5 Direct Drive Wheel The MOZA R5 Bundle provides an ES Steering Wheel, a 5.5Nm torque DD R5 wheel base and the SR-P Lite Pedals.

Best On-the-Go Gaming Keyboard – LOGITECH G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED GAMING KEYBOARD (Review)

60% form factor keyboards aren’t the best keyboards to do TPS reports with, but for gaming, it’s the best option. The Logitech G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED comes with a carrying case and is lightweight. It really comes close to carrying a controller with the user. This wireless gaming keyboard offers GX optical switches in both linear and tactile, doubleshot pbt keycaps and Logitech’s new KEYCONTROL for further customization. It's available in black, white and pink and provides up to 65 hours of battery life. The lighting is subtle, yet vibrant and a small volume dial is on the left. This keyboard design is so concise and the switches have eliminated debounce making every actuation strict and instantaneous.

Check it out here

Best Headset for All Systems - Logitech Astro A50 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Headset (Review)

The design may look familiar to the premium Astro headset, but it has evolved with the addition of Logitech’s technology underneath the hood. What stands out the most about the A50 outside of it using wireless technology from Logitech with LIGHTSPEED is the dock works for multiple systems allowing for instantaneous switching between platforms. Whether it be Xbox, PS5, PC or Switch, this is the one headset to rule them all simplifying the need to have multiple headsets for multiple platforms. Logitech added Pro-G Graphene Audio Drivers for crisp sound and a 48 KHz microphone for clear communications. The Astro A50 is available in both black and white to match a setup.

Check it out here

Related Review: Logitech Astro A50 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Headset With its latest A50 Wireless Headset and Base Station bundle, players can now have one headset to rule them off with a push of a button.

Best Laptop for Gaming and Productivity – MAINGEAR ML-16 AI GAMING LAPTOP (Review)

AI laptops are forcing their way into the market allowing for more power for productivity and background tasks. The ML-16 offers both a NVIDIA RTX 4060 or 4070, but going the route of the 4070 provides an excellent gaming rig that helps to drive the frames to the 240 Hz widescreen display. The bold silver design aesthetic provides a professional look without the UFO look of a gaming laptop and is thin allowing for portability. Those looking to do content editing will see the benefits of both the AI NPU and the RTX 4070. Dynamic cooling is used to maintain maximum performance while the Boost Button with Maingear’s software will provide the most out of this laptop.

Check it out here

Related Review: MAINGEAR ML-16 AI Gaming Laptop It's hard to dispute that the MAINGEAR ML-16 isn't the perfect laptop for everyday usage.

Best Piece of Gaming Related Exercise Equipment - Stealth Cycle (Review)

Exercise equipment is generally considered a risky gift, but for the gamer that wants to get into better shape, the Stealth Cycle is a good choice. The bike connects to the user’s smartphone via app, which then allows the user to play a variety of games on their phone by pedaling the bike. The game reacts to the user’s pedaling and movements, which makes the chore of using an exercise more enjoyable by helping the time go by quickly. The bike has different resistance levels that can increase the intensity of the workout, and the moveable handlebar also provides some upper body work. Any device that makes exercise more enjoyable is a win, which is exactly what the Stealth Cycle does. And with the running joke about how exercise equipment is all destined to become a coat rack, the Stealth Cycle’s construction is sturdy enough where any hanging garments will remain off the floor.

Check it out here

Related Review: Stealth Cycle Making an exercise bike enjoyable is no easy task, but it is one in which the Stealth Cycle succeeds.

Best Multisource Wireless Gaming Headset Under $200 - SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P Wireless

Having a good headset is essential for online multiplayer gaming, and the Arctis Nova 7P wireless headset by SteelSeries delivers. The Arctis Nova 7P is designed specifically for PlayStation consoles (the Nova 7 is designed for PC and Nova 7X for Xbox consoles) but is also compatible with PC, Mac, Switch, Meta Quest 2 and mobile devices via USB-C dongle. While the headset is connected to a gaming platform, its Bluetooth connectivity allows an additional audio source to be mixed in simultaneously, whether it be music, a podcast or call from mobile phone. The Nova 7P supports 3D audio for greater immersion and situational awareness, is compatible with 3D Tempest Audio and uses AI-supported noise cancelling to create a distraction-free environment. This headset boasts 38 hour battery life, but should the battery run out, a quick charge gets the user six hours of playtime in fifteen minutes, making this a useful headset for any gamer.

Check it out here

Best Multisource Wireless Gaming Headset For Over $200 - Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3

Turtle Beach is the biggest name in gaming headsets and often a safe bet for a gift. Their latest and greatest offering is the Stealth 700 Gen 3. The Stealth 700 Gen 3 includes many of the features other Turtle Beach headsets, such as the flip to mute mic, Prospecs foam covering to make them comfortable for glasses wearers and EQ customization using the Swarm II app. The Stealth 700 Gen 3 includes dual USB-C transmitters so that the user can switch from their gaming console to PC with the push of a button. Switching between audio sources quickly is nice, but the Stealth 700 Gen 3 can go a step further. With the use of 2.4 GHz wireless and 5.2 Bluetooth, the user can simultaneously listen to game audio along with their PC music library or participate in Discord chats. With battery life lasting up to 80 hours, this multiplatform headset can cover any gamer’s audio needs.

Check it out here

Best Gaming Earbuds - SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds

Headsets are great for gaming, but even the most comfortable ones can sometimes feel bulky. A solution to this is the SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds. These earbuds have ten hours of battery life and include a charging case, which can provide a total of 40 hours of use. They connect to the PlayStation 5 console or PC via USB-C dongle and can also connect to mobile devices via Bluetooth, and can easily switch between Bluetooth or wireless by simply triple tapping the side of the earbud. The built-in mic is great for game chat and taking calls on one’s phone.

They come with over 100 audio presets for PlayStation 5 that can be managed through the companion app, which is compatible with iOS and Android. Small, medium and large eartips are included so the user can get the most comfortable fit. Active noise cancellation can silence distractions from the outside, allowing the user to game or use their tablet in peace, whether at home or in public. The sound quality of the Arctis Gamebuds is comparable to some of the more popular, expensive earbuds out there, making this not only a great gift to use during gaming, but also for enjoying electronic devices in public.

Check it out here

Happy Holidays from everybody at Hardcore Gamer!