Key Takeaways 2K is bringing Tennis back with TopSpin 2K25, adding it to their sports lineup alongside NBA and WWE.

TopSpin franchise dates back to Xbox days and was also available on PC and PlayStation 2, with 2K publishing the latter version.

Top Spin 4 was highly acclaimed as the greatest tennis game, and TopSpin 2K25 presents a huge opportunity for 2K to re-enter the market.

2K has revitalized and old franchise and has officially teased the release of TopSpin 2K25. 2K is adding Tennis to its sports lineup that already includes the NBA and WWE, as TopSpin 2K25 has been unveiled in conjunction with the Australian Open. A teaser trailer has officially been released to give an idea of what to expect with the game. Currently, the release date, game features and detail are slated to come later, but this announcement to bring Tennis back to a AAA development team is huge for fans of the sport. Those that are interested can officially follow @TopSpin2K on social media and converse with #TopSpin2K25.

The TopSpin franchise actually dates back to one of Microsoft's dedicated sports titles during the original Xbox days. The original game was developed by PAM Development and Indie Games and published by Microsoft Game Studios for the Xbox. Here's the thing though. The game was also available on PC later on in 2004 and that was separately published by Atari Europe. There was a PlayStation 2 version of the game, as well, that released in 2005. Who published that version? 2K published that version, and this wasn't a surface level tennis title either.

Fast forward to 2011, which was the last time there was a 2K Top Spin title. Top Spin 4 was developed by 2K Czech and still ran on the PAM Engine, the same team that developed the original game. It was available on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Nintendo Wii and featured many big tennis names both men and women. Most notably, the PS3 version supported the PlayStation Move and could be played in 3D (which were major PlayStation selling points at the time). Many call Top Spin 4 the greatest tennis game of all time, and it did have a spiritual successor in 2018 with Tennis World Tour.

2K has a massive opportunity to get back into the market here with TopSpin 2K25. 2K is stating that this is the next "must-play" sports game from the company as it plans to fully imerse the player in the world of tennis. This version will actually be developed by Hangar 13, who will be diving into the sports realm for the first time. They previously developed both Mafia III and the Mafia: Definitive Edition, while assisted in working with Gearbox on Borderlands updates. You can check out the teaser trailer below.